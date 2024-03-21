The Crucial Role of Advanced Fuel Monitoring Systems on Vessels

[By: Aquametro Oil & Marine AG]

Since the beginning of this year the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) has been extended to maritime transport emissions to drive emissions reduction and promote sustainability in the maritime sector.

Accurate fuel consumption monitoring on vessels is essential for saving money and reducing emissions in the context of the Emissions Trading System (ETS). By closely monitoring fuel consumption, ship operators can identify areas where fuel efficiency can be improved, leading to cost savings and lower emissions.

One way to achieve accurate fuel consumption monitoring is by using advanced onboard monitoring systems and sensors such as Aquametro’ s flowmeters and Fuel Performance System FPS. These systems can track fuel consumption and provide valuable data that can be analyzed to identify inefficiencies and optimize performance. By pinpointing areas of high fuel consumption, such as inefficient engine operation or excessive speed, operators can take corrective actions to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions.

Monitoring fuel consumption is also used to verify the effectiveness of new propulsion technologies for emission reduction, e.g. wind assisted propulsion systems. For our client Fleet Management Limited we recently delivered a fuel consumption monitoring solution including our fuel performance system FPS, shaft power meter SPM and 15 flowmeters for the Chemship’s tanker Chemical Challenger. The goal is to determine the fuel savings achieved by the installed wind rotors. The commissioning of the system was performed by an Aquametro engineer at the Port of Rotterdam, The Netherlands.