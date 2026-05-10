SUNY Maritime to Confer Honorary Degree to Foremost Group’s Dr. James Chao

[By SUNY Maritime College]

SUNY Maritime College is proud to announce that it will confer an honorary degree of Doctor of Science to distinguished shipping executive and philanthropist Dr. James S. C. Chao, Founder and Chairman of Foremost Group, in recognition of his extraordinary lifetime contributions to maritime excellence, visionary leadership, and deep commitment to education and sustainability. Dr. Chao will also give the keynote address to the first year class of cadets soon to embark on their first seagoing training onboard the training ship, M/V EMPIRE STATE.

Born in China, his childhood was shaped by wars and hardships. His parent’s belief in education led him to be accepted into a top university in China. He became a renowned marine master at the age of 29, before establishing his global shipping company over 60 years ago, which is celebrated for eco-friendly, energy-efficient bulk carriers. He is a prominent philanthropist, particularly supporting education. Dr. Chao’s story is one based on determination, resilience and contribution and service to others.

As founder of the Foremost Group and a respected leader in the international shipping industry, he has dedicated decades to advancing maritime trade and fostering strong ties between the United States and the global community. His leadership has helped shape modern shipping practices while emphasizing safety, innovation, and environmental responsibility.

Under Dr. Chao’s leadership, Foremost Group became a global leader in dry bulk shipping. The New York-based international shipping company is celebrated for its high ethical standards, innovation, and environmental stewardship.

Long before environmental protection became a global priority, Foremost pioneered energy-efficient ship designs and sustainable technologies, making it one of the world’s most eco-friendly fleets. The company’s motto is Honor. Integrity. Performance. These principles along with Dr. Chao’s leadership are the foundation of what guides the diverse worldwide team that Foremost has put together.

“Dr. Chao’s lifelong commitment to excellence in maritime enterprise and his dedication to education make him a truly deserving recipient of this honor,” said RADM John A. Okon ’91, USN (ret), USMS & President. “His story exemplifies the values we instill in our cadets—loyalty, valor, and integrity.”

"Dr. Chao is the kind of New Yorker who makes us proud," said Senator Chuck Schumer. "He founded the Foremost Group and built it into a leader in the global shipping industry, and at every step he has given back to his community through generous philanthropic work. His career has been defined by service, integrity, and hard work, and I'm honored to join in recognizing all he has contributed."

“This prestigious honor is a testament to Dr. Chao’s decades of visionary leadership and his commitment to excellence, which has left an indelible mark on New York’s maritime industry,” said U. S. Senator Kristen Gillibrand.

In his Commencement Day remarks, Dr. Chao said: “When I left my farming village so many years ago to pursue a career at sea, I could never have imagined my life today. You are entering your careers at a time when the maritime industry is more important than ever. Global trade shapes our economy and supply chains are increasingly complex. Our nation depends on reliable ports, strong transportation networks, and highly trained professionals for its economic vibrancy. At sea, whether on duty or off, there are endless opportunities to think and improve. For cadets who already know what you want, go for it! For others who are still trying to figure out what you want, set goals, step by step, you will find your path. When you find difficulties, don’t give up easily - regard challenges as new opportunities for growth and enjoyment. All in all, life is fantastic! Dream big and high!”

Beyond his business accomplishments, Dr. Chao is widely recognized for his philanthropic efforts, particularly in supporting educational institutions and leadership development initiatives. His enduring commitment to empowering future generations aligns closely with the mission of SUNY Maritime College.

Also in attendance is the 18th U.S. Secretary of Transportation and the 24th U. S. Secretary of Labor, The Honorable Elaine Chao. Secretary Chao who played a key role in the construction of the Empire State VII, a state-of-the-art training vessel for SUNY Maritime College, which cadets will be using for their Summer Sea Term. The Empire State VII is a purpose-built ship designed specifically for training mariners and for use in humanitarian relief efforts during national disasters. It features improved training capabilities, allowing for better hands-on experience for SUNY Maritime cadets. The vessel was officially delivered in September 2023, replacing Empire State VI, and ensured that cadets trained on modern technology. The new training ship is part of a 5-ship series of National Security Multi-Mission Vessels (NSMVs) designed to replace the outdated ships at state maritime academies. The funding was secured through a 2018 federal spending bill, which Secretary Chao spearheaded.

This recognition highlights the College’s ongoing dedication to honoring leaders whose work has significantly impacted the maritime industry and society at large.

