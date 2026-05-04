Stolt Tankers Adopts Tilla’s Platform to Optimize Crew Change Travel

[By: Tilla]

Stolt Tankers, which owns a fleet of more than 100 chemical parcel tankers, will use Tilla's software platform to manage the travel required for its crew changes.

Stolt Tankers is a leading operator of deep-sea and regional chemical tankers. The company sails global routes and sources seafarers from many countries, which creates a high degree of complexity for crew changes between ships and ports. To reduce this complexity and optimize crew change processes, Stolt Tankers was looking for a suitable digital solution.

Tilla provides such a solution: the Berlin-based company offers a digital platform for crew change management. The platform brings together key data sources such as ship schedules, crewing data, port agency information and real-time flight data in a single application. This allows crewing teams to plan and manage crew changes more efficiently, automate flight bookings, and keep all parties involved informed in real time. Stolt Tankers will use the platform to plan and manage the travel required for crew changes.

To test the performance of Tilla’s platform, Stolt Tankers carried out two pilot projects to thoroughly evaluate it. After the comprehensive pilot phase and extensive due diligence in a highly complex operational environment, the company was able to achieve significant improvements. For example, automating administrative tasks such as flight planning and booking enables substantial time savings for crewing teams. This makes crew changes more efficient and delivers full cost transparency across crew change operations.

Niklas Weidmann, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Tilla, says: “We are very pleased to continue the strong partnership with Stolt Tankers. They have long been impressive in the field of digitalization, and we are delighted to support their crewing teams by helping streamline the travel involved in crew changes.”

Tilla is currently used by many well-known customers, including Peter Döhle Schiffahrts-KG, Exmar, Essberger, Wilson and Stödig Ship Management. The platform facilitates close to 100,000 bookings per year. In 2025, the company was also backed by industry leaders Motion Ventures and Exmar in a funding round.