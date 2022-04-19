Damen Shipyards

Damen is a family owned business that stands for fellowship, craftsmanship, entrepreneurship and stewardship. We believe that our oceans, seas, lakes and rivers offer humanity a growing range of possibilities in terms of trade, food, energy and recreation. We provide maritime solutions to meet these opportunities, through design, shipbuilding, ship repair and related services.

aqua helix

High Speed Sailing Transforms Crew Transfers

Published Apr 19, 2022

Posted in: Shipping

New modes of fast, reliable and efficient transport for offshore crew and provisions promise to boost offshore energy operations....

