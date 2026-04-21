Singapore Maritime Foundation Partners Industry to Raise S$407,000

[By: Singapore Maritime Foundation]

This morning, the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF) held the second edition of the SMF City Cycle at PAssion Wave @ Marina Bay. Under the theme “Bringing Maritime Singapore Together”, 150 diverse maritime stakeholders and MaritimeONE scholars pedalled as one maritime community to promote industry cohesiveness and invest in the next generation of maritime talent.

In total, 66 sponsors across the industry and unions collectively contributed S$407,000 which will be pooled together to create more MaritimeONE scholarships and bursaries (refer to Annex A for the full list of sponsors).

Mr. Murali Pillai, Senior Minister of State for Law and Transport, was the Guest-of Honour and flagged off the cyclists with SMF Chairman Mr. Hor Weng Yew. Set against Singapore’s iconic city skyline, the 20-kilometre route took participants across the scenic eastern coastline and anchorage, reflecting Singapore’s status as a leading global maritime hub where shipping, business, and talent converge.

"Talent is one of Maritime Singapore’s greatest assets and a key driver of the industry’s transition towards the future. The SMF City Cycle brings together the maritime community from across the diverse ecosystem to strengthen our bonds while raising funds to build a talent pipeline that will lead our industry in the years to come. On behalf of the SMF Board, I thank our sponsors for your generous contributions toward the collective good of the industry, and wish the maritime community a fruitful Singapore Maritime Week ahead,” said Mr. Hor Weng Yew, Chairman, Singapore Maritime Foundation.