Simwave & VIKAND Launch Maritime School of Medicine & Public Health

Simwave & Vikand Offer Maritime School of Medicine & Public Health

Simwave—a recognized global leader in maritime training and assessment offering a highly specialized knowledge center for the maritime industry—has teamed up with VIKAND—a global leader in maritime and remote medical operations and healthcare solutions—to create the world’s first Maritime School of Medicine & Public Health. Wide reaching, it includes a customized Infectious Diseases Control Officer Training Program to meet the industry demand for enhanced onboard safety due to the COVID pandemic.

“COVID-19 has underscored the vital role of public health, medical experience and knowledge to ensure a safe maritime work environment. Together with Simwave, VIKAND is launching a purpose-built educational curriculum that delivers the latest evidence-based knowledge in infection prevention and control,” says Peter Hult, VIKAND CEO. “We believe a rigorous maritime-adapted curriculum will prepare cruise, yacht, commercial shipping, river and off-shore energy sectors for future and ongoing public health challenges,” he continues.

Marcel Kind, Simwave CEO, comments, “This partnership brings medical and public health training to shipping operators everywhere. The objective of the curriculum is to familiarize participants with medical and public health challenges and provide them with the right knowledge, skills and attitude.”

“Simwave’s initiative with VIKAND builds upon their medical and public health experience and expertise; together we’re building a state of the art medical and public health training module which will offer on-line and in-person curriculums,” Marcel continues.

“During 2021, The Vikand School of Maritime Medicine & Public Health, powered by Simwave, launches. Our corresponding goals are to provide guidance and expertise to help maritime industries prevent the transmission of diseases, including COVID-19, to develop and to enhance training to re-focus protocols and programs, and, above all, to foster leadership through expertise in infection prevention and control. We are excited and privileged to work together with Marcel and his team to offer this program, and for all of us, together, to be better prepared for future challenges,” concludes Peter Hult.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.