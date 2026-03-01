Iran-Linked Product Tanker Hit in Attack off Oman

As Iran continues to lash out at neighboring countries, reports of attacks on shipping have also begun. The Maritime Security Center of Oman has confirmed that a tanker anchored offshore was hit and evacuated, while the UK’s monitoring operation, United Kingdom Maritime Trade Office (UKMOT), is reporting that a second vessel was hit above the waterline and was able to control a fire.

The product tanker Skylight (11,262 dwt) has been at anchor off Oman since February 22, reports TankerTrackers.com. It reports that the vessel, which is registered in Palau and managed from Dubai, was a smaller vessel mostly used for fueling other tankers. The Palau Ship Registry issued a statement saying it is a false flag, as the vessel was "removed from the Palau registry in January 2026 in accordance with the registry’s established compliance procedures and applicable regulatory requirements."

“Iran specifically hit one of their own,” writes TankerTrakcers.com. “Tehran’s tanker theatrics on full display.”

The Omanis reported the vessel was five nautical miles north of Khasab Port. The vessel had a crew of 20 aboard, 15 Indian citizens and five from Iran, and they were all evacuated. It reports that four of the crew sustained varying injuries and were receiving medical treatment.

Pictures posted online show the vessel burning in the stern area near the engine room and accommodations block. A large plume of smoke is rising from the ship. Unconfirmed reports said the ship was sinking.

The United States added the Skylight to its sanctions list in December 2025 as part of a sweeping effort that included 29 vessels and enablers of the Iranian oil industry. UAE-based Egyptian shipping businessman Hatem Elsaid Farid Ibrahim Sakr was included with the U.S. reporting he owned and operated multiple companies, including UAE-based Red Sea Ship Management and High Seas Petroleum. The U.S. reported that the Skylight, previously known as the Al Moustafa, was acquired by Sakr in June 2023. Immediately after acquiring the vessel, the Skylight was used for a ship-to-ship transfer of Iranian condensate in the interest of Sahara Thunder.

Separately, UKMTO issued an alert reporting that an unnamed vessel had been struck by a projectile in an area outside the Straits of Hormuz. It said the vessel was approximately 50 nautical miles north of Muscat, Oman. UKMTO warns that it is a third-party report received over Channel 16, and it is still working to verify the claim. The radio report said there had been a fire in the engine room, but that it had been controlled.

Security services are now identifying the crude oil tanker as the MKD Vyom (42,000 dwt) and registered in the Marshall Islands. The vessel is managed by a company in Dubai, and its AIS signal said it was bound for Saudi Arabia.

UKMTO reports it is also investigating a report of a third vessel that was struck 17 nautical miles northwest of Mina Saqr in the UAE, which would place it near the entrance to the Straits of Hormuz exiting the Persian Gulf. The report said the vessel was hit by a projectile, but the crew was able to put the fire out. The ship is reported to be continuing its voyage.

Iran asserts it is attempting to close the Strait of Hormuz, and vessels are reported to have either turned around or held away from the key shipping lane. However, TankerTrackers.com reports Iran is still loading oil onto tankers. It believes Iran is attempting to create "mayhem" which in and of itself would disrupt shipping without actually attempting to close the Straits of Hormuz.

