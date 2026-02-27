Australia Detains Bulker After 24-Day Response to Engine Problem

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority is reporting that it has placed a detention order on a Chinese manager bulker, which has been in distress for all of February and required constant monitoring. The ship has finally been secured in the Gladstone anchorag, but is now officially detained due to seaworthiness issues.

The saga of the bulker Swift Hangzhou began hours after the vessel departed Gladstone on January 31, bound for South Korea. The 79,343 dwt vessel, registered in Liberia, was built in 2015. Shortly after departing the Australian port, the vessel reported it was experiencing engine problems.

AMSA reported that it was working closely with the authorities in the Australian state of Queensland, as well as the vessel’s captain and operator, to manage the situation. It placed a maritime casualty officer aboard the ship, who inspected the engine and who was advised the captain and crew of the ship. The MCO was also liaising with AMSA.

Its primary concern was the safety of the 21 crew onboard, as well as the environment and other vessels in the area. AMSA reports it dispatched four emergency towing vessels to prevent the vessel from drifting into sensitive areas of the Great Barrier Reef and the surrounding marine park. AMSA also maintained a 24-hour monitoring operation for the vessel and weather conditions to prevent further risks.

As of February 24, the vessel is in the anchorage at Gladstone, and AMSA said its round-the-clock 24-day response has been concluded.

However, the saga for the vessel is far from over. A detention order was issued due to the problems onboard, and it requires the ship to demonstrate proper repairs before it will be permitted to depart again.

“This incident is a reminder that the unexpected in maritime work can happen at any point in a vessel’s voyage,” said Alex Barrell, ExecutiveDirector ofr Response for AMSA. “In the case of the Swift Hangzhou’s engine failure, AMSA’s approach in managing the incident prevented risk to vessel, crew and marine environment.”