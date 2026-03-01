Belgium Detains Falsely-Flagged, Sanctioned Tanker Linked to Iran

Belgium, with the assistance of French forces and other EU partners, overnight detained a product tanker that was sailing along its coast. The reports are citing the vessel’s involvement in the Russian oil trade, and while the Europeans are seeking to distance themselves from the U.S. attacks on Iran, the tanker is directly linked to the Iranians. Belgian officials are calling the action "A necessary action curbing reckless behavior by vessels sailing without proper flag belonging to Russia's shadow fleet."

Calling it “Blue Intruder,” the operation is reported to have involved 93 Belgian soldiers and two French helicopters. Around midnight local time, the troops swooped down on the product tanker Ethera (46,600 dwt) while it was traveling along the coast on a voyage from Morocco. It said it was “awaiting orders” although it was believed to be heading toward the Russian oil terminals in the Baltic.

A major blow to the shadow fleet: in the North Sea, our French Navy helicopters helped last night in the boarding by Belgian forces of an oil tanker under international sanctions.



Europeans are determined to cut off the sources of funding for Russia’s war of aggression… pic.twitter.com/CnoxyND7BB — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) March 1, 2026

The UK initially sanctioned the vessel’s operator, a company based in Dubai with links to Iran, in 2024 for the company’s efforts at moving Russian oil and further sanctioned the vessel in 2026. The European Union sanctioned the tanker in 2025. The United States included the vessel as part of a broad effort to go after one of the elites of Iran in July 2025.

According to the U.S. Treasury, the Ethera is operated by a company linked to the network controlled by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, the son of Ali Shamkhani, a top political advisor to the Supreme Leader of Iran. Israel lists Ali Shamkhani among those killed on February 28 in the first hours of its “Roaring Lion” operation against Iran. Hossein is reported to have a fleet of approximately 40 tankers and containers and a web of companies that the Americans said transport oil and petroleum products from Iran and Russia, as well as other cargo, to buyers around the world, generating tens of billions of dollars in profit.

A necessary action curbing reckless behavior by vessels sailing without proper flag belonging to Russia's shadow fleet, carried out by @BelgiumDefence ???????? assets in close cooperation with French ???????? colleagues. The vessel is now diverted to the port of Zeebrugge. pic.twitter.com/nBKS8xR1d8 — Pascal Heyman (@PascalHeyman) March 1, 2026

Belgium’s Defense Minister announced the efforts last night, and it was followed by a press conference this morning, March 1, and messages from French President Emmanuel Macron. All of them emphasized the vessel’s role in Russia’s shadow fleet. There was no mention of the links to the Iranians.

The official reason for the detention is that the vessel was sailing under a false flag. The Hossein network appears to have acquired the tanker, which was built in 2008, in 2024. Since 2025, its registry has been listed as unknown. The vessel is claiming it is sailing under the flag of Guyana, but that is listed as false.

Belgian forces directed the tanker to sail to the port of Zeebrugge for further inspection. It was observed turning toward the port and was later escorted by tugs.

During the news conference, they said the vessel remains under investigation and is likely to be fined up to €10 million. The length of the detention, they said, was uncertain until the investigation was completed. The ship has a crew of 21 aboard, and their nationalities were not reported.

Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever issued a message congratulating the troops for their efforts. Recent media reports had highlighted that Belgium was changing its laws to permit the interdiction and possible seizure of vessels. French President Macron issued a message calling the detention a “major blow” to the shadow fleet in the North Sea. He has advocated that the EU should regularly detain shadow fleet tankers, saying even a few days and fines would disrupt the economics of the operations. France detained a tanker in September 2025, and another tanker was recently detained in the Mediterranean. Both were released with fines, and France is attempting to prosecute the captains of the tankers.

