Iranian Naval Response to "Operation Epic Fury" Unclear

As tensions rose in the Middle East immediately prior to the pre-emptive American and Israeli attack on Iran on February 28, there were indicators of an imminent attack. International airlines abandoned routes through Iranian airspace the previous day, as the USS Gerald Ford (CVN--78) carrier strike group neared the Israeli coast. But the regular Iranian Navy (Nedaja) appears not to have adjusted its deployments and has not conducted a wholesale dispersal to sea from its home ports.

Over previous days, there has been a return to home ports of Nedaja ships which had been out on deployment. Moudge Class frigate IRINS Dena (F75) has completed its participation in the Indian International Fleet Review, and Exercise MILAN-2026 which followed. Read Admiral Shahram Irani, the Nedaja commander, on February 27 welcomed home the 103rd Naval Flotilla on its delayed return from participation in Exercise Will for Peace 2026 off Cape Town. The flotilla docked at the Konarak Naval Base in Chah Bahar rather than in Bandar Abbas, although the IRGC Navy participant the converted oil tanker, IRIS Shahid Mahdavi (C110-3) appeared to have moved on to its regular mooring in the Bandar Abbas roads.

On February 25, Nedaja frigates IRINS Sabalan (F73), Sahand (F74), Jamaran (F76) and Zagros (H313) were all alongside in the Bandar Abbas Naval Harbor. Also present was the one Kilo Class submarine believed to be semi-operational IRINS Taregh (S901) and a second still undergoing deep refit in dry dock IRINS Nooh (S902); the whereabouts of the third Kilo Class submarine IRINS Yunes (S903) remains uncertain since it left dry dock some months ago. Unusually, not one of the Bandar Abbas and Hengam Class logistic vessels was in port, and neither is the converted tanker IRINS Makran (K441), though IRINS Kurdestan (K442) is on its pier in the Outer Harbor.

The Naval Basin at Konarak, with a frigate being tugged alongside the naval wharf, Friday, February 27 (Sentinel-2/CJRC)

An IRGC Navy catamaran corvette, probably IRIS Shahid Nazeri, was moored as it normally is, in the western basin of the Naval Harbor, and the two converted oil tanker drone carriers, IRIS Shahid Mahdavi (C110-3) and IRIS Shahid Bagheri (C110-4) were on February 27 anchored in their normal positions in the Bandar Abbas roads, about 4nm south of the Naval Harbor.

On February 27, the last good quality imagery available of Bandar Abbas Naval Harbor area, showed that this disposition of the ships in the harbor had not changed significantly.

At the Konarak Naval Basin near Chah Bahar, on the eastern border of the Iran, serving the 3rd Nedaja Naval District, satellite imagery caught tugs moving the last remaining vessel, likely a frigate or corvette, in a maneuver alongside the naval wharf. The basin had had several ships alongside the previous day.

At the Jask Naval Base, home of the 2nd Nedaja Naval District, imagery on February 27 showed only a patrol boat alongside the naval pier. This harbor is not normally heavily used, but it appears that no vessels from Bandar Abbas have been dispersed here.

Jask Naval Base, February 27, with a patrol boat alongside (Sentinel-2/CJRC)

In announcing the attack on Iran, President Trump made specific mention that in Operation Epic Fury, "we’re going to annihilate their navy." However, he did not make clear whether he was referring to the IRGC Navy, responsible for most of the threats made in recent weeks to shipping in the Straits of Hormuz, or the regular Navy, the Nedaja.

Initial reports of strikes suggest that the oil loading terminal on Kharg Island has been attacked. If so, then it is likely that other loading terminals will be struck as well, such as the sporadically-used Single Point Mooring off Jask and the Bushehr LNG Terminal under construction. Previous attacks have not targeted oil and gas terminals or refineries inland, and they are also likely to be hit.

Late on February 28, the outward, eastward channel of the Straits of Hormuz Traffic Separation Scheme was in heavy use with shipping leaving the Gulf, but there was little inward traffic. The UK MTO organisation in Dubai had not issued any incident reports or warnings. Prior to the American and Israeli attack, the Houthi ‘Humanitarian Operations Coordination Center’ announced that they will resume attacks on Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden area.

