SES’s Final Three O3b mPOWER Satellites Successfully Launched

[By SES]

Additional O3b mPOWER satellites complete constellation and strengthen performance, resiliency and reach of SES's MEO network

SES today announced the successful launch of its eleventh, twelfth and thirteenth O3b mPOWER satellites, further expanding its second-generation medium Earth orbit (MEO) system designed to offer high-performance connectivity services around the world.

The three satellites launched at 2:49 pm local time aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

“This launch marks a defining milestone for SES as we complete the O3b mPOWER constellation and further strengthen our MEO capabilities,” said Adel Al-Saleh, CEO of SES. “More importantly, it reinforces our ability to deliver resilient, secure and scalable connectivity for customers around the world, helping governments, enterprises, cloud providers and mobility customers meet their most critical needs. As customer demands continue to evolve, SES is focused on building smarter, more integrated solutions that bring together the strengths of multiple technologies and orbits to deliver seamless connectivity worldwide.”

With this launch, SES reinforces its proven leadership in MEO while advancing its innovation roadmap. Once operational by mid-2027, the newly launched O3b mPOWER satellites will support:

- Expanded high-performance connectivity capacity for enterprise, government, mobility and telecom customers operating in underserved, remote, and demanding environments.

- Additional resiliency and flexibility across the O3b mPOWER system.

- Continued progress toward SES’s next-generation MEO network strategy that sets the foundation for the next generation of sovereign, secure communications, space data relay and hosted payloads.

The three satellites launched today will join the 10 O3b mPOWER spacecraft already in operation, offering services ranging from tens of Mbps to multiple gigabits per second of capacity to any site.