Saildrone USVs Receive Danish Flag Registration for European Operations

[By Saildrone]

Saildrone Europe today announced that the first four Saildrone Voyager USVs (unmanned surface vehicles) have been registered in Denmark and will operate under the Danish flag, marking the first time Saildrone USVs will operate under a national flag.

The registration establishes a clear flag-state framework for Saildrone USVs operating internationally. Working together, Saildrone and the Danish Maritime Authority developed the regulatory framework necessary to register and operate unmanned surface vehicles under the Danish flag.

“We are pleased that Saildrone has chosen Denmark as the flag state for the company’s uncrewed vessels. This underscores that Denmark, as a leading maritime nation, has both the willingness and the ability to manage and certify future maritime technologies. At the same time, the registration serves as a strong example of the work carried out through the DMA Regulatory Future Lab, where we collaborate with industry to develop safe and practical solutions when new maritime technologies challenge existing regulations. As a regulatory authority, we must create room for innovation, and this is one way we can do so,” said Brian Adrian Wessel, Director General of the Danish Maritime Authority.

For Saildrone, registration under the Danish flag establishes a formal regulatory foundation for continued expansion across Europe, supporting a growing fleet and deeper operational integration with European customers.

“Denmark is one of the world’s great maritime nations, with a reputation for high standards, safety, and professional maritime administration,” said Kim Løye Sørensen, head of business development for Saildrone Europe. “Operating under the Danish flag is a meaningful milestone as we expand our operations in Europe, and we are proud to represent the Danish flag at sea.”

Saildrone USVs are designed for extreme endurance operations in the open ocean. Missions range from maritime domain awareness—including identifying cross-border crime, illegal migration, and threats to critical infrastructure—to hydrographic surveying and environmental monitoring in some of the world’s most challenging maritime environments.

“This is the first time that any Saildrone has achieved formal national flag status. Given the phenomenal seafaring history of the Danes, it’s a huge honor that we are carrying the Danish flag on our saildrones,” said Richard Jenkins, Saildrone Founder and CEO. “Going forward, we will continue to work closely with the Danish Maritime Authority to increase our Danish-flagged fleet, with the ambition of having our platform types, including Voyager, Surveyor, and Spectre, operating under the Danish flag in support of our European allies.