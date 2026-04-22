Ring Power Strengthens Cox Marine Network Across the U.S. South

[By: Cox Marine]

Cox Marine today announced the expansion of its long-standing partnership with U.S. distributor Ring Power, extending the company’s territory to include Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas.

The move marks a significant step in strengthening Cox Marine’s presence across the southern United States, building on Ring Power’s proven track record of delivering high-quality service and support across its extensive existing territory.

“Ring Power has consistently demonstrated the highest standards of customer support and operational excellence across its territory,” said Gemma Crocker, Commercial Operations Director at Cox Marine. “Expanding their reach into these states is a natural next step and ensures our customers benefit from a strong, well-supported distribution network.”

As part of the transition, Ring Power has acquired the assets of Texas Diesel Outboard (TDO), the incumbent distributor for the region. TDO will continue to represent Cox Marine, operating from its two Texas locations as an approved Dealer within Ring Power’s growing network.

Cox Marine also paid tribute to TDO for its pioneering work in establishing the brand in the region. “We thank TDO for their dedication and continued commitment to Cox Marine. They remain an important part of our dealer network in Texas,” Gemma Crocker added.

Headquartered in north-east Florida, Ring Power’s existing Cox Marine territory spans Bermuda, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, the Caribbean, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

With the addition of the new nine-state region, Ring Power now operates across one of the most comprehensive distribution footprints in the Cox Marine network. With this expansion, Ring Power now represents Cox Marine across more than 2.86 million square miles, covering over 10,000 miles of coastline.

Patrick Bucci, Vice President of the Cox Marine Division at Ring Power, said: “Expanding into this new Gulf territory is a significant milestone for Ring Power. This area represents one of the strongest concentrations of commercial and governmental marine operations in the country, and this move positions us closer to customers who rely on performance, reliability, and scale We are pleased to expand into an additional market where end user demand for marine diesel outboard technology is rising, supported by our boat builder partners and a growing dealer network."

Ring Power plans to further expand its dealer network across the newly added states, ensuring greater access to Cox Marine products and maintaining the high standards of service customers expect.