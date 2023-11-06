RINA Appoints Carlo Luzzatto as CEO with Fondo Italiano d’Investimento

[By: RINA]

Carlo Luzzatto has been appointed as the future CEO and General Director of RINA S.p.A., a multinational inspection, certification and engineering consultancy company.

The appointment is set to be formalized by the end of 2023, coinciding with Fondo Italiano d'Investimento's acquisition of minority stake up to 33% in RINA S.p.A. This transition perfectly aligns with the joint growth objectives established with Fondo Italiano d'Investimento, reinforcing the Group's intention to make its stock market debut within the next 3-5 years.

Ugo Salerno will continue to play an integral role in the running of the company, retaining his position as Executive President.

The leadership transition is a natural progression in the Group's global growth journey and comes at a time of significant momentum for the company with a clear focus on pursuing the strategic plan, streamlining processes, and evolving towards business models and services that are increasingly centered on innovation and ESG principles.

Educated at some of the world's top business schools, Luzzatto was appointed after a comprehensive selection process that included many elite Italian managers and was managed by Egon Zehnder, the world's largest private executive search company. Luzzatto brings over thirty years of experience from the energy, aerospace, and infrastructure sectors. Throughout his distinguished career, he has held senior leadership positions - both in Italy and internationally - at public and private companies, including General Electric, Ansaldo Energia, Chromalloy, and Impresa Pizzarotti.

Paolo d’Amico, Chairman of Registro Italiano Navale, stated: "We are very pleased to welcome Carlo Luzzatto, who will be appointed CEO of RINA S.p.A. during the next Board of Directors. We are confident that Luzzatto, as CEO, and Salerno, in the role of Executive President, will provide further momentum to RINA's already brilliant growth trajectory".

Davide Bertone, CEO of Fondo Italiano d'Investimento, remarked: "Carlo Luzzatto has the essential expertise and experience for the next growth phase of RINA. Together with Ugo Salerno and Registro Italiano Navale, we are delighted to secure his commitment and look forward to welcoming him on board immediately”.