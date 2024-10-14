Regent Seven Seas Cruises® Reveals First Reunion Cruise in Six Years

[By: Regent Seven Seas Cruises]

Regent Seven Seas Cruises, the world's leading ultra luxury ocean cruise line, has unveiled plans for its highly anticipated Reunion Cruise, a prestigious event marking the Company’s first such voyage in six years. Setting sail aboard the elegant Seven Seas Mariner ® , this extraordinary sailing promises an unparalleled fusion of luxury travel and nostalgia, inviting both loyal patrons and newcomers to enjoy the unrivaled Regent experience, that has been perfected for over 30 years.

"This Reunion Cruise represents a convergence of Regent's past and its bright future," said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. "It offers our esteemed guests an

extraordinary opportunity to reconnect with cherished Regent personalities and fellow travelers, all while reveling in the unmatched luxury for which our brand is celebrated. This voyage embodies our unwavering commitment to crafting unforgettable moments and fostering a sense of community among our global family of discerning travelers.”

The seven-night Rhythms Under The Sun voyage will commence from the port of Miami, Florida, on December 11, 2024. This meticulously crafted itinerary will guide guests through the azure waters of the Caribbean, gracing the shores of Roatan, Honduras; Harvest Caye, Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico; culminating in the sun-drenched paradise of Key West, Florida, before returning to Miami.

At the heart of this sailing will be an illustrious group of retired Regent crew, with whom guests will enjoy the company of during dinners, cocktail parties, and excursions. These figures include Captain John McNeil, whose leadership continues to mentor many of Regent’s captains today; General Manager Davor Josipovic, renowned for his dedication to guest satisfaction; and the charismatic Cruise Director and Assistant Cruise Director duo, Jamie and Dana Logan, whose enthusiasm has become legendary among Regent regulars.

To commemorate this landmark sailing, Regent has orchestrated a series of exclusive, hosted shore excursions, as well as bespoke onboard programming including Regent themed trivia, and commemorative events. These unique experiences are designed to create lasting memories and strengthen the bonds within the Regent community. Additionally, guests will have the opportunity to acquire specially curated mementos, serving as enduring reminders of this extraordinary reunion at sea.

The voyage will also be attended by past guests who have attained the Seven Seas Society level of Commodore with over 2,000 nights sailed with Regent.

Seven Seas Mariner is the world's first all-suite, all-balcony luxury vessel. It boasts a contemporary interior with Italian marble, crystal chandeliers, and modern art. The ship is serviced by a dedicated crew of 467, providing exceptional service to 684 guests. Four beautifully designed restaurants feature exquisite fine dining, including a classic steakhouse, modern French cuisine, authentic Italian dishes, and a uniquely customizable menu in Compass Rose. A convivial atmosphere permeates Seven Seas Mariner’s public spaces, including throughout four chic bars and lounges, perfect for unwinding after an exhilarating day of exploring.

Each elegantly appointed suite is a haven of luxury, featuring Elite Slumber™ Beds, plush furnishings, private balconies, walk-in closets, and marble-accented bathrooms, ensuring that every moment onboard is steeped in comfort and sophistication.

The Reunion Cruise will showcase Regent's signature all-inclusive luxury, elevating every aspect of the guest experience. Passengers will indulge in unlimited shore excursions, each thoughtfully designed to immerse them in the rich tapestry of Caribbean culture and natural beauty. Onboard, along with a symphony of culinary delights in the array of specialty restaurants and al fresco dining venues, guest will also enjoy included premium beverages, including fine wines and premium spirits. World-class entertainment, unlimited Wi-Fi, and the convenience of free valet laundry service further enhance the journey.

In keeping with Regent's tradition of anticipating every need, guests will enjoy prepaid gratuities, and an indulgent one-night, pre-cruise hotel package for those reserving Concierge-level suites and above.

For those guests who would like to extend the unrivaled Regent experience to travel to and from the ship, Ultimate All-Inclusive Fares include roundtrip flights with the flexibility to choose desired air class, transfers between airport and ship, and exclusive Blacklane private executive chauffer service.

This comprehensive approach to luxury ensures that every moment of the voyage, from embarkation to disembarkation, is characterized by effortless elegance and comfort. Prices for the Rhythms of The Seas Reunion Cruise start from $4,299 per guest. Some experiences are at an additional cost and have limited capacity.