PSA Singapore and Cargo Community Network Launch OptEModal

[By: PSA Singapore]

PSA Singapore (PSA) and Cargo Community Network (CCN) announced today the launch of OptEModal, a next-generation digital platform that enables faster, smarter and more coordinated sea-air intermodal transhipment. OptEModal is an intermodal shipment management platform that enables the logistics community to track multimodal shipments and manage potential risks during mode transfers.

Co-created with stakeholders across the maritime and air cargo ecosystems, the platform addresses long-standing pain points in intermodal logistics and enhances cargo visibility, connectivity and efficiency across the end-to-end supply chain.

By integrating real-time data streams across PSA terminals in Singapore, ground handlers and airline partners, OptEModal creates a digital corridor for seamless cargo movement between vessel and aircraft within 24 hours of arrival. Its capabilities include multi-party visibility, AI-powered Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) predictions, proactive delay identification and smart flight recommendations, reducing cost and complexity for shippers and logistics providers.

Ms. Seow Hwee, Head of Port Ecosystem Business for Southeast Asia, PSA, said, “The launch of OptEModal marks a major leap forward in transforming sea-air logistics through data-driven collaboration, leveraging Singapore’s position as both a leading international maritime centre and a world-class air cargo hub. By enhancing cargo visibility and coordination across the supply chain, OptEModal strengthens partnerships across the ecosystem and enables seamless end-to-end logistics. This innovation unlocks greater efficiency and reliability to support the evolving demands of global trade.”

Mr. Adrian Goh, CEO of Cargo Community Network, said, “OptEModal reflects our deep commitment to driving digital transformation across the logistics industry. By tapping into CCN’s expertise in air cargo digital solutions and working closely with PSA and our partners, we have co-created a platform that bridges critical gaps in sea-air connectivity. This empowers the logistics community in Singapore with real-time intelligence, enhanced coordination and data-driven insights that simplify the complexities of intermodal shipments.”

Built upon PSA’s suite of innovative digital solutions and CCN’s expertise in providing visibility of flight schedules, bookings and status to enable end-to-end tracking, OptEModal bridges the maritime and air cargo sectors to support high-value and time critical industries such as electronics, healthcare and e-commerce. More than just a platform, OptEModal is a blueprint for the future of global logistics, where connected nodes come together to form intelligent, adaptive networks that drive efficiency and resilience across the supply chain.