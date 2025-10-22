Combined Maritime Forces Seize Drugs Worth $970M in 48 Hours in Arabian Sea



Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 has yet again demonstrated its determination to fight illicit activities in the waters of the Middle East. The international task force, which is under the command of Saudi Arabia, seized drugs worth a staggering $972.4 million during two operations in the Arabian Sea in the span of 48 hours.

During an operation code named Al Masmak, Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Yarmook conducted boarding operations of two dhows that led to the seizure of the drugs. CTF is reporting that neither vessel was transmitting its AIS identification or displaying any external markings. The two vessels were subsequently identified as having no nationality.

During the first bust that occurred on October 18, the crew aboard the Pakistani multipurpose offshore patrol vessel boarded the first dhow and seized over two tons of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) estimated to have a street value of $822.4 million. Less than 48 hours later, the crew boarded a second dhow and seized 350 kilograms of ICE worth $140 million and 50 kilograms of cocaine worth $10 million.

The narcotics were transported back to Yarmook for testing to confirm the contents and subsequently disposed of. The massive seizures occurred soon after CTF launched operation Al Masmak on October 16, based on a coordinated multinational approach to enhancing regional security and maritime safety.

CTF displays some of the seizure (CTF 150)

In the operation, Saudi Arabia has assumed the task of coordinating Pakistan, French, Spanish, and U.S. naval assets, with the 2020-launched Yarmook being one of the assets. The vessel is capable of a wide range of maritime operations, including anti-surface and anti-air warfare, search and rescue, and maritime surveillance.

The interdiction came just days after another PNS ship, Yamama, seized 155 kilograms of methamphetamine and 65 kilograms of cocaine worth over $120 million during a routine patrol in the Arabian Sea on September 28.

“The success of this focused operation highlights the importance of multi-national collaboration,” said Royal Saudi Naval Forces Commodore Fahad Aljoiad, commander of CTF 150. “PNS Yarmook has had one of the most successful narcotics seizures for CMF, which is directly attributed to the expertise and collaboration of our naval forces within the organization.”

CTF150’s mission has been vital in tackling drug trafficking on the so-called “Hash Highway” covering the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, Indian Ocean, and Gulf of Oman. The task force is committed to deterring and disrupting the ability of cartels and criminals to move weapons, drugs, and other illicit substances in the vast waters.

Saudi Arabia took command of CTF 150, one of five operational task forces under Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), in August. CMF is the largest multinational naval partnership in the world, with 46 nations committed to upholding the international rules-based order at sea. It does this by promoting security, stability, and prosperity across approximately 3.2 million square miles of international waters, which encompass some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

