Ben Pinnington is the founder of international public relations business Polaris Media. Having founded Polaris in Liverpool, UK in 2011, he expanded it to Chicago in 2022 where he now lives with his family. He works with businesses worldwide, including shipyards, ports, shipping lines, barge operators, class societies, ship registries, equipment makers and trade bodies. A married father of two, Ben is a trained newspaper reporter, a member of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR), and is Vice President of the Chicago Propeller Club.