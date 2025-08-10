Tom Peters

PCTC

The Tariff Roller-Coaster Ride

Published Aug 10, 2025 4:03 PM by Tom Peters

Posted in: Ports

&nbsp; The roller-coaster ride of U.S. tariffs has become very taxing in more ways than one as manufacturers, consumers, shippe...

A Lincoln Electric 3D metal printing machine builds up a replacement lever arm for the Poe Lock (USACE)

Technology Leaders

Published Jun 18, 2025 8:04 PM by Tom Peters

Posted in: Business

&nbsp; The world of technology never sleeps. Developing new technology in the marine setting is producing new efficiencies in p...

Port Everglades (iStock)

Economic Impact: Cruise Boom Benefits Port Communities

Published Apr 13, 2025 11:38 PM by Tom Peters

Posted in: Cruise Ships

&nbsp; At the eastern end of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia on the island of Cape Breton sits the small port of Sydney. B...

Taylor ZLC 996

Zero-Emissions Ports

Published Mar 2, 2025 11:56 PM by Tom Peters

Posted in: Ports

&nbsp; [By Tom Peters] When the great scientific minds of Benjamin Franklin, Nikola Tesla and Michael Faraday started experi...

iStock

Shifting Cargoes: The Container Trade Adapts to Geopolitical Challenges

Published Dec 29, 2024 4:13 PM by Tom Peters

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; New York Yankees&#39; great, Yogi Berra, once said, &quot;You can learn a lot by watching.&quot; And those watching the...

Turbine components at Port of Galveston (Port of Galveston)

Innovation at Work

Published Oct 16, 2024 4:51 PM by Tom Peters

Posted in: Ports

&nbsp; [By Tom Peters] A special, heavy project move for a historic project. It couldn&rsquo;t have been scripted any better...

Ro/Ro under way

Expansion Mode

Published Jul 24, 2024 11:12 PM by Tom Peters

Posted in: Ports

&nbsp; Move over Baltimore, Georgia wants a larger piece of the marine ro-ro action. In fact, the Georgia Port Authority (GP...

petrochemical ports

Winds of Change for Energy Ports

Published May 19, 2024 1:14 PM by Tom Peters

Posted in: Ports

The global production of energy has taken a new twist: It has to be cleaner. Reducing carbon emissions and reaching &ldquo;net zer...

Dole Maya

Fresh Daily

Published Jan 1, 2024 10:08 PM by Tom Peters

Posted in: Ports

Temperature-controlled (reefer) cargoes are part of a vast ecosystem that includes rail and truck to ensure the daily delivery of...

iStock

Treading Water

Published Nov 1, 2023 12:27 AM by Tom Peters

Posted in: Shipping

Predicting the movement of marine container trade in the coming months is anyone&rsquo;s guess. The CBRE Group, a U.S. commerci...

