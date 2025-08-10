Tom Peters
The Tariff Roller-Coaster Ride
The roller-coaster ride of U.S. tariffs has become very taxing in more ways than one as manufacturers, consumers, shippe...
Technology Leaders
The world of technology never sleeps. Developing new technology in the marine setting is producing new efficiencies in p...
Economic Impact: Cruise Boom Benefits Port Communities
At the eastern end of the Canadian province of Nova Scotia on the island of Cape Breton sits the small port of Sydney. B...
Zero-Emissions Ports
[By Tom Peters] When the great scientific minds of Benjamin Franklin, Nikola Tesla and Michael Faraday started experi...
Shifting Cargoes: The Container Trade Adapts to Geopolitical Challenges
New York Yankees' great, Yogi Berra, once said, "You can learn a lot by watching." And those watching the...
Innovation at Work
[By Tom Peters] A special, heavy project move for a historic project. It couldn’t have been scripted any better...
Expansion Mode
Move over Baltimore, Georgia wants a larger piece of the marine ro-ro action. In fact, the Georgia Port Authority (GP...
Winds of Change for Energy Ports
The global production of energy has taken a new twist: It has to be cleaner. Reducing carbon emissions and reaching “net zer...
Fresh Daily
Temperature-controlled (reefer) cargoes are part of a vast ecosystem that includes rail and truck to ensure the daily delivery of...
Treading Water
Predicting the movement of marine container trade in the coming months is anyone’s guess. The CBRE Group, a U.S. commerci...