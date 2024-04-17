Preem to Reduce Emissions and Minimize Shipping Cost with Seaber

[By Seaber]

Seaber.io, a global maritime technology company headquartered in Finland, has announced that Preem - Sweden’s largest fuel company - has taken Seaber into use. With Seaber’s schedule optimization software Preem aims to reduce emissions and increase the utilization rate of vessels transporting their cargo. The SaaS application is designed for both shipowners and cargo owners allowing them to optimize efficiencies, save time and money, and deliver transparency throughout the organization.

Preem’s mission is to prevent and minimize emissions, and to achieve an effective use of resources and energy throughout the value chain. The company’s vision is to lead the transition towards a sustainable society.

Preem has production facilities in Lysekil and Gothenburg and ships its products to international clients and markets. Preem’s seaborne logistics consists of time chartered (TC) vessels, contract of affreightment (COA) and spot contracts. Annually they schedule and execute more than one thousand voyages, predominantly carrying various feedstock and refined products.

Preem’s Manager, Shipping, Supply & Trading, Daniel Berndolf about Seaber: “Seaber’s proven optimization technology will help develop our logistics and shipping operations. We are looking to get an extremely fast ROI that will have a direct impact in reducing Preem’s emissions and costs. Seaber’s software will complement and unite our logistics process by digitalizing our schedule planning."

Seaber is uniquely positioned to digitally transform the shipping industry and bring down its environmental impact. In addition to single cargo voyages, Seaber supports multi-parcel and multi-port voyages, where unnecessary ballast voyages and low utilization rates are common. The technology, based on a modern tech stack, integrates seamlessly with existing software solutions such as ERPs and Voyage management systems.

Sebastian Sjöberg, CEO and Co-founder of Seaber, is thrilled to welcome Preem to the Seaber family: “Preem’s environmental mission is aligned with Seaber’s values. It's great to be working with a forward-thinking company like Preem who is constantly on the lookout for emerging technologies. With the Seaber solution Preem will optimize their own shipping operations and also enable a broader network optimization including terminals and shipowners. The contract with Preem is another proof of the value that Seaber can bring to the shipping industry.”

