Salvors Prepare to Refloat Grounded Barge at San Juan Harbor Entrance

The U.S. Coast Guard has approved a salvage plan for the wreck of the fuel barge Defiant, which ran aground at the base of the historic El Morro fortress at San Juan's harbor entrance on February 9.

Defiant drifted onto a rocky breakwater in a severe storm, and was battered by waves for days, resulting in hull damage. Conditions have since calmed, allowing salvors to board and make preparations for refloating the vessel. Contracted crews have sealed off and tested seventeen of the barge's compartments, including the 10 fuel tanks.

When ready, the tanks will be pressurized with compressed air, displacing water inside and allowing the barge to be safely refloated. At high tide, two tugs will be used to pull the barge off the rocks and keep it under control. Environmental assessments have been performed to plan for and minimize any impacts to coral or marine life. The barge had minor, residual amounts of diesel aboard when it grounded, and has been defueled to the greatest extent possible in preparation for a refloat.

The timing of the operation is dependent on the salvors' logistics and on the prevailing wind, wave and tidal conditions. While the operation is under way, a maritime safety zone will be in effect around the barge and tugs, and mariners are advised to stay well clear.

"San Juan Harbor is Puerto Rico's main seaport," said Lt. Cmdr. Ray Lopez, incident commander for the U.S. Coast Guard. "Following the removal of the barge from the rocks off San Felipe del Morro, our primary operational priority is to protect the maritime transportation system and ensure that the channel remains safe and open."