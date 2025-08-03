Mia Bennett

Mia Bennett

Mia Bennett is an assistant professor in the University of Washington's Department of Geography. She researches the politics of infrastructure development in the Arctic by combining fieldwork and critical remote sensing, and she is a frequent contributor to The Maritime Executive. 

Lim Weixiang - Zeitgeist Photos / iStock

Charting a Digital and Decarbonized Future

Published Aug 3, 2025 2:55 PM by Mia Bennett

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; The business - and technique - of categorizing and notating ships by their characteristics and capacities has been takin...

Harpa Concert Hall, Reykjavik (Mia Bennett)

At Arctic Circle Assembly, New Frontiers and Alignments Emerge

Published Oct 20, 2024 4:31 PM by Mia Bennett

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; Every October in Reykjavik, over 2,000 people gather to discuss the current and future state of the Arctic. The past is...

Pacific Spaceport Complex, Kodiak, Alaska. Photo: M. Bennett, March 2024

How a Gulf of Alaska Test Range Helped Israel Defend Itself From Iran

Published Jul 14, 2024 2:35 PM by Mia Bennett

Posted in: Government

&nbsp; At the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak, Alaska, in 2019, the Israelis successfully tested an anti-ballistic missile...

Satellite terminal on a ship in a cold icy environment

High Speed Internet at Sea

Published Jan 7, 2024 4:09 PM by Mia Bennett

Posted in: Shipping

&nbsp; Far above the planet, thousands of satellites are orbiting Earth. Some are taking high-resolution photographs and bea...

The U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker USCGC Healy sails into Troms0, Norway after a voyage off Russia's Arctic coast, October 1, 2023 (USCG)

The End of Arctic Exceptionalism

Published Oct 15, 2023 11:48 PM by Mia Bennett

Posted in: Government

While climatic tipping points have received significant attention from scientists, geopolitical tipping points in the Arctic are l...

Ammonia tank

No Silver Bullet

Published May 14, 2023 4:03 PM by Mia Bennett

Posted in: Shipping

For over a century, ships have been propelled by fossil fuels. But as the world comes to grips with the climate crisis and the rap...

New Frontiers

Published Jan 6, 2023 12:26 PM by Mia Bennett

Posted in: Offshore

Humans first harnessed the power of the wind to ply rivers and seas. Beginning at least 5,500 years ago, ancient Egyptians hoisted...

LR

New Priorities

Published Jul 29, 2022 9:59 PM by Mia Bennett

Posted in: Shipping

In the 3rd century BC, Rhodian seafarers sailing the wine-dark waters of the Mediterranean established the foundations of maritime...

Ship

Classification Societies Guide Ships to a Greener Tomorrow

Published Jul 13, 2022 10:39 AM by Mia Bennett

Posted in: Maritime

In the 3rd century BC, Rhodian seafarers sailing the wine-dark waters of the Mediterranean established the foundations of maritime...

Methanol

Back to the Future

Published Mar 18, 2022 11:43 PM by Mia Bennett

Posted in: Shipping

In 1838, with black smoke belching out of its single funnel, the steamship SS Sirius sailed into New York Harbor, having left Irel...

More News Stories