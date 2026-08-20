Portchain and X-Press Feeders Partner to Enhance Feeder Market Efficiency

[By: Portchain Connect]

Portchain and X-Press Feeders are excited to announce a strategic partnership to bring valuable digital solutions to the feeder market through the deployment of Portchain Connect. This collaboration marks Portchain’s continued expansion into the feeder sector, leveraging its successful deployment of Portchain Connect in the mainliner and feeder market, and reflects X-Press Feeders’ commitment to scaling digitalization and sustainability efforts.

The project will optimize berth alignment through real-time data exchange, enhancing Just-In-Time (JIT) arrivals and improving overall operational efficiency. By leveraging Portchain's innovative digital tools, X-Press Feeders aims to enhance planning accuracy and operational responsiveness, supporting lower fuel consumption and associated emissions.

This initiative will also strengthen collaboration with terminal operators by providing a shared digital platform for berth planning decisions. The digital integration brought by Portchain and X- Press Feeders will streamline coordination, leading to more accurate scheduling and reduced waiting times. By providing trusted, real-time information, terminals and carriers can better align their operations with vessel schedules, minimizing disruptions and enhancing overall productivity. This digital transformation will help terminals achieve more efficient berth planning, reduce operational costs, and contribute to a greener maritime industry.

"Feeders are crucial to the reliability of supply chains and the efficiency of terminals and ports. Partnering with X-Press Feeders showcases the adaptability and potential of our solutions in supporting the feeder market. This collaboration marks a significant step in our shared commitment, with X-Press Feeders, to operational excellence and sustainability across the shipping industry.” Craig Halford, VP of Sales at Portchain

“Efficient port calls depend on close coordination between carriers and terminals. By working with Portchain, we are strengthening berth planning across our network, helping to reduce unnecessary waiting time and improve schedule reliability. These efficiencies support lower fuel consumption and associated emissions, reinforcing our commitment to our broader decarbonization journey.” Capt. Vijayachelvan Silva Raju, Head of Global Operations, X-Press Feeders.

Together, Portchain and X-Press Feeders are paving the way for transformative changes in the feeder market, delivering tangible benefits for both carriers and terminals while driving progress toward a more sustainable maritime industry.