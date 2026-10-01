U.S. Navy Orders $25 Billion Worth of Missile Interceptors

The U.S. Navy has signed a five-plus-two year deal with Raytheon for up to $25 billion worth of SM-6 multipurpose interceptor missiles. This SM-series variant is designed for long range anti-air warfare and has proven capability for shooting down cruise missiles, drones, and ballistic missiles, plus a secondary application as an antiship missile - all at lower cost than an SM-3.

During the high-intensity phase of the war with Iran this year, the U.S. military's global stockpiles of all high-end interceptors (Patriot, THAAD, SM-3, SM-6) substantially declined, according to the Congressional Budget Office. The office estimates that "the United States has probably used between one-half and two-thirds of its inventory of those munitions since June 2025."

The size and multiyear structure of the new contract is is intended to correct that deficit, providing the long-term visibility that defense contractors need in order to scale up production. As of yet, Congress still has to agree to fund the contract (and others like it) with appropriations. A continuing resolution environment is expected to extend through at least early December, without a full FY2027 defense budget.