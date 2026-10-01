Philippine Coast Guard "Chases Off" Unauthorized Chinese Research Operation

The Philippine Coast Guard reported Monday that it had "disrupted" and chased off a Chinese vessel that was conducting unauthorized research within the Philippine EEZ, a breach of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

The vessel in question, Jia Hai Ke 7 (or Jiahai Ke 7), was spotted loitering northwest of Itbayat in the Strait of Luzon on September 28, the PCG said. The area is strategic, providing a key passage from the open Pacific into the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, and it is home to telecom cables connecting the Philippines with Taiwan. AIS data provided by Pole Star Global appears to confirm Jia Hai Ke 7's voyage to the area from mainland China.

On Thursday morning, the Philippine vessels BRP Teresa Magbanua and PCG Islander 251 were dispatched to intercept the Chinese research vessel and "drive" it out of the Philippine EEZ. After "sustained pressure" from the two Philippine vessels, the Jia Hai Ke 7 left its "loitering position" and withdrew, the PCG said. The pressure tactics included an approach to within 50 yards, a rare example of Philippine ships employing assertive maneuvering against a Chinese vessel - a tactic often used by the China Coast Guard against Philippine vessels in regional maritime disputes.