Port of Oakland October Container Volume up 5.9%

[By: Port of Oakland]

Oakland, Calif. – November 17, 2022: The Port of Oakland’s full imports and full exports rose compared to last month (September 2022 volumes) and compared to October 2021 volumes.

Total loaded container volume rose 5.9% compared to October 2021. The Port handled 145,868 loaded TEUs (twenty-foot containers) last month compared to 137,776 TEUs in October 2021.

Full exports jumped 4.8%, recording 66,408 TEUs in October 2022 compared to 63,338 TEUs in October 2021. Loaded exports rose 21% from September 2022, with 62,203 TEUs coming through the seaport.

“Although we anticipate that overall cargo will decline on the West Coast in the coming months, the recent uptick in volume at Oakland is welcome news, especially on the export side,” said Port of Oakland Maritime Director Bryan Brandes. “The Port of Oakland remains committed to working with stakeholders to improve port operations and restore sailings.”

Full imports were up 6.7% over October 2021 volume and rose 2% compared to September 2022 volume. The port handled 79,459 TEUs in October 2022, versus 74,438 TEUs in October 2021 and 77,803 TEUs in September 2022.

Despite October’s gains in cargo volume, it is insufficient to reverse the declines from earlier this year. Long-term indicators still point to an overall decrease in import cargo volume. Freight rates continue to drop and American retailers report that their inventories are still higher than normal, diminishing the demand for imports.

