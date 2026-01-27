China Launches Largest Car Carrier for HMM-Hyundai Glovis Partnership



China’s Guangzhou Shipyard International last week floated out the largest car carrier in the world. The massive vessel surpasses the 10,000 unit mark, becoming the largest built in China after the yards turned out 9,500 unit vessels last year as part of the coming surge in the sector.

The new vessel is also the first vehicle carrier built for South Korea’s HMM as part of its diversification strategy. HMM entered into long-term agreements with Hyundai Glovis, which will operate the vessels.

Each of the new ships will have a capacity of 10,500 ceu, which will, for a time, give them the title of world’s largest. Wallenius Wilhelmsen, however, in 2024 reproted it was upsizing vessels in its newest class. Due to enter service starting in 2027, the last four vessels of a 12-ship class will increase capacity by 25 percent, handling approximately 11,700 vehicles, making them the largest PCTCs ever to sail.

The vessels being built for HMM-Hyundai Glovis are 230 meters (755 feet) in length with a total of 14 car decks, including five movable decks. The ships also employ dual-fuel engines from MAN that will be able to use LNG or oil.

No delivery date was announced for the new ship, which is named Glovis Leader. However, the yard said many of the ramps are already in place and that the anti-slip coating on the ramps has been completed below deck 5A.

According to the builders, the ships have been specially designed to handle diverse cargo. They can accommodate both electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cells, plus are capable of transporting heavy trucks.

The new ships are part of a surge in orders placed a few years ago in anticipation of rapid growth in the vehicle export markets. Construction orders have slowed more recently, and now analysts are questioning the markets as the U.S. and Europe have moved to put steep tariffs on Chinese cars accusing them of price dumping strategies to dominate the new vehicle markets.

