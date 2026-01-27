Norwegian Timber Ship Will be First to Use Wartsila’s Ammonia Engine



The shipping industry is making several firsts as the order for a Norwegian cargo ship was confirmed as the first to use the new Wärtsilä 25 Ammonia engine. Due to launch in 2027, the vessel will be a key step in the efforts to reduce emissions in Norwegian coastal shipping.

The new vessel is to be built in China at the Huanghao shipyard. The concept was developed by Bergen-based Skarv Shipping, with support from Grieg Shipbrokers to realize the technology and yard agreement. Arriva Shipping will take the vessel on time charter and manage the commercial ship operation for Viken AT Market, a Norwegian timber company.

The ship will be 7,800 dwt with a length overall of 108 meters (354 feet). It will be a self-unloader and is expected to enter service in the summer of 2027.

Wärtsilä will provide its advanced Wärtsilä 25 Ammonia solution to power a new cargo vessel, making it the first newbuild to use this solution. In addition to supplying the engine, Wärtsilä will supply the complete ammonia solution, including the AmmoniaPac Fuel Gas Supply System, the Wärtsilä Ammonia Release Mitigation System (WARMS), and a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system designed for ammonia. Wärtsilä will begin delivering the equipment for the installation in the fourth quarter of 2026.

“The Wärtsilä 25 Ammonia engine and the whole solution is the result of extensive research and testing over a number of years, in line with our commitment to decarbonizing shipping operations,” highlighted Roger Holm, President of Wärtsilä Marine & Executive Vice President at Wärtsilä Corporation.

Skarv Shipping reports that the ship is designed to sail most efficiently at low speeds, which helps ensure economically viable operations despite the higher cost of ammonia compared to traditional fuels. A 160-cubic ammonia tank, mixed with MGO (Marine Gas Oil) as pilot fuel, will provide enough fuel for a 14-day round trip from Norway to the European continent.

Currently, Viken AT Market ships approximately 1 million tons of Norwegian timber to Europe each year. It highlights that most of the current transport to customers is done with conventional diesel-powered ships. Starting in the summer of 2027, Viken AT Market highlights that it will move part of its timber transport to the new vessel that will run on electricity and ammonia, making a strong contribution to the efforts to reduce carbon emissions.