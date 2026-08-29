Port of Drammen Has Joined the Portchain Connect Network

[By: Portchain Connect]

Greenport Services implements Portchain Connect in Port of Drammen to simplify the berth alignment process with shipping lines.

Portchain today announced Port of Drammen, with terminal operations provided by Greenport Services, will join the Portchain Connect network. Greenport Services will use Portchain Connect to increase the quality and speed of their berth alignment with customers through digital handshakes and secure data sharing. Portchain is excited to partner with Greenport Services to simplify their communication channels and improve overall berth alignment. Portchain Connect enables Greenport Services to receive real-time schedule and move count updates directly from carrier systems, and enables them to respond and counterpropose quickly, to align the vessel schedule with the terminal berth plan.

“Efficient planning and close collaboration with shipping lines are essential to delivering reliable port operations. Portchain Connect gives us greater visibility throughout the berth planning process, enabling our teams to coordinate vessel calls more effectively and provide a more predictable service for our customers.” - Øystein Amundsen, Ships Agent at Jas Worldwide Norway As

“We are pleased to welcome the Port of Drammen to the Portchain Network. As one of Norway’s leading freight hubs, the Port of Drammen plays an important role in regional and international supply chains. We look forward to working with the Greenport Services team to support efficient berth planning and strong collaboration with shipping lines.” Thor Thorup, CCO & Co-Founder at Portchain