Port of Baltimore Gets New Grain Facility

A new grain transloading facility at the Port of Baltimore Seagirt Marine Terminal will make it easier for Maryland farmers to get their products to the Port for export worldwide.

The facility will encompass four acres, include three grain silos, and be used to facilitate the export of soybeans, corn, wheat, and other agricultural commodities around the world. The project is a partnership agreement between Ports America Chesapeake and Frey Commodities and is expected to be open and operational in August 2026.

“Maryland agriculture benefits significantly from expanded export opportunities, and this new transloading facility is a critical step in connecting our grain and soybean producers with the global marketplace,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “By streamlining the supply chain and providing direct access to the Port of Baltimore, we are reducing costs for our farm families and ensuring they remain competitive.”

Under the new system, a farm truck will come directly into the Seagirt terminal and deposit its grain onto a conveyor system, which will transport it directly into a silo. Ports America Chesapeake will then remove the grain from the silo when it’s ready to ship and place it into containers for export operations.