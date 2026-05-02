Port Canaveral Awarded $20 Million Grant to Rehabilitate Commercial Berths

[By: Port Canaveral]

Port Canaveral has been selected to receive a $20.21 million Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to upgrade its North Cargo Berths 1 and 2, which almost exclusively serve tanker vessels carrying refined petroleum products that play a vital role in supplying Central Florida region’s transportation system.

The project is part of a $37.43 million Port Canaveral initiative to modernize the aging bulkheads to extend their useful life by 20 to 30 years and expanding the Port’s capacity to handle bulk cargo, particularly transportation fuels, which account for more than 50 percent of the Port’s annual total cargo tonnage.

Currently in the design and engineering stage, project construction is estimated to begin in early 2027 with substantial completion approximately 16 months later. Once completed, these berth improvements will strengthen the Port’s role as a leading port of entry for fuel supplies destined for markets throughout Florida and into the southeastern United States.

“We are very grateful for the efforts of Congressman Haridopolos to support our role as a gateway for global commerce, a creator of jobs and a driver of economic growth,” said Capt. John W. Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “These federal funds are an investment in our regional economies to ensure consumers – including Orlando International Airport – have efficient, cost-effective, reliable access to highly demanded transportation fuel products."

The PIDP grant will fund 54 percent of the total project cost, with the Canaveral Port Authority and the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) confirming committed and planned amounts of $4.36 million, or 12 percent, and $12.86 million, or 34 percent in local match of the total cost, respectively.

U.S. Representative Mike Haridopolos (FL-8) stated, “Port Canaveral is a cornerstone of our local economy and a critical gateway for commerce, national security, and job creation here on Florida’s Space Coast. This $20 million investment is about strengthening the infrastructure that keeps goods moving, supports our workforce, and ensures our port remains competitive on the global stage. By modernizing these cargo berths, we are not only improving safety and efficiency—we are making a long-term investment in American strength and economic growth.”

In line with its commitment to generate economic growth in the Central Florida region, Port Canaveral has been proactively investing in its capabilities to expand business opportunities, committing nearly $1 billion in its five-year capital improvement initiative across all aspects of its operations. Projects include harbor and berth box deepening to accommodate larger vessels, improving landside infrastructure, renovating seawalls and berthing facilities, expanding cruise and cargo terminals, and access roadway improvements.