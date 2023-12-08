Peninsula Supplies LNG to EPS’ Starway

[By: Peninsula]

Peninsula, the leading independent global supplier of marine energy, has successfully completed the supply of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) as a marine fuel to Singapore-based, Eastern Pacific Shipping’s (EPS), vessel.

The delivery took place on 29-30th November at the Gibraltar Port’s Western Anchorage. Peninsula’s Levante LNG, the company’s first purpose built 12,500m 3 LNG bunker vessel, supplied EPS’ Suezmax crude oil tanker with approximately 3,500m 3 of LNG.

Nacho de Miguel, Peninsula’s Head of Alternative Fuels & Sustainability said: “EPS vessels like the Starway and her sister, the Greenway, the world’s first LNG fuelled Suezmax tanker, are paving the way for a lower carbon future. Through our investment in assets like the Levante LNG we can close the supply chain loop to give these vessels access to lower-carbon fuels in the world’s leading ports. I want to thank EPS for partnering with Peninsula to help power them towards a more sustainable future.”

Capt. Suraj Sundaresan, General Manager, Operations at EPS added: “Peninsula bridges shipowners like us who are at the forefront of the industry’s energy transition, and Ports who are evolving to host alternative-fuel powered vessels. Our vision to lower emissions is mirrored in Peninsula’s desire to provide lower carbon options today. The availability of low-carbon fuel supply is incredibly important. As the demand for alternative fuels towards decarbonisation increases, we rely on suppliers like Peninsula to help keep our state-of-the-art alternative-fuelled ships moving.”