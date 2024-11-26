Peninsula Announces Houston Area Expansion

[By: Peninsula]

Leading marine energy supplier, Peninsula, has today announced the expansion of its physical supply network into the Houston market and surrounding areas.

Peninsula’s re-entry will be led by Houston-based Mike Parrent who joins Peninsula as Physical Desk Manager, and Elisha Frank as Operations Executive.

Both Mike and Elisha bring deep experience and are well-known to global customers for their knowledge and service delivery. Full operations will commence in December.

John A. Bassadone, CEO of Peninsula, said: “We’re delighted to be back in the Houston area, offering fresh regional supply options. It’s testament to Peninsula’s hybrid business model that we can work physical business alongside our reselling portfolio to optimise choice and quality for our global customer base.”Mike Parrent added: “Elisha and I are excited to get regional physical supply flowing. The combination of Peninsula’s global scale and customer reach, combined with our expertise and insight, will bring significant value. We’re confident that customers will put their trust in this formula and we’re proud to join Peninsula as the business continues to thrive and expand.”