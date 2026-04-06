Orca AI Receives ClassNK Qualification for Autonomous Ship Perception

[By: Orca AI]

The perception capabilities of the Orca AI platform within the DFFAS+ autonomous ship project have received official Technology Qualification (TQ) from the Japanese classification society ClassNK, confirming that its real-time AI and computer vision meet the performance requirements for autonomous navigation.

Digital Watchkeeping Extended to Full Surround

As part of the DFFAS+ autonomous ship project, Orca AI transmits real-time tracked data to the autonomous navigation system, providing a critical input for navigation decisions. Three strategically positioned SeaPod lookout units, each equipped with high-sensitivity RGB and thermal cameras, work in unison to deliver a continuous, seamless 360-degree field of view around the vessel. This full-surround situational awareness capability, introduced by Orca AI in early 2026, enables detection of overtaking vessels, piracy threats and overcomes line-of-sight constraints caused by cranes, wind rotor sails and other deck equipment.

Object detection through image recognition provided by Orca AI was identified as a foundational requirement to enable safe autonomous operations.

Achieving Practical, Commercial Autonomous Maritime Operations

MTI, part of the NYK Group, is spearheading the DFFAS+ (Designing the Future of Fully Autonomous Ships Plus) consortium, a major Japanese initiative involving 51 companies and aimed at achieving the practical, commercial deployment of fully autonomous maritime shipping. The project represents the second stage of the Nippon Foundation’s MEGURI2040 program, focusing on technology advancement, system standardization, and strengthening the international competitiveness of Japan’s shipping industry.

This marks the second collaboration between NYK’s technology arm, MTI, and Orca AI. Three years ago, the two companies completed a successful autonomous voyage trial near Japan’s east coast.

Dr. Hideyuki Ando, Director of MTI, commented: “We are pleased that the Genbu, flagship vessel of DFFAS+, has successfully obtained both the Automatic Navigation Vessel Notation from Nippon Kaiji Kyokai (ClassNK) and the Autonomous Vessel Certification from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (Japan). We would like to express our sincere gratitude for Orca AI’s continued support and cooperation, which contributed significantly to achieving this milestone.”

“ClassNK’s Technology Qualification is a key step in moving autonomous vessel operations from trials to practical deployment,” said Capt. Jun Nakamura, Manager, Autonomous Ship Team, Maritime & Logistics Technology Group, MTI Co., Ltd. “This qualification confirms that Orca AI’s perception capability is a validated source of real-time perception data for autonomous navigation systems.”

“After extensive collaboration with ClassNK and deep technical work across areas such as perception accuracy, sensor fusion, and benchmarking, we are proud to receive this recognition,” said Dor Raviv, Co-Founder and CTO of Orca AI. “The TQ confirms that this capability is suitable for the demands of real-world autonomous operations.”

The ClassNK Technology Qualification represents a world first for this category of technology and confirms the Orca AI platform as an integral component of the DFFAS+ ecosystem for autonomous navigation in Japanese waters.