OMSA: American Jobs Are Paying for a Jones Act Waiver That Hasn't Worked

[By OMSA]

The Offshore Marine Service Association (OMSA) is responding to reports that the Trump administration is considering extending the current Jones Act waiver, warning that another extension would only further undermine the American maritime industry while continuing to provide no meaningful benefit to American consumers.

"The waiver has failed. It has not lowered gas prices, but it has taken jobs from U.S. citizens and contracts from U.S. businesses," said Aaron Smith, President and CEO of OMSA. "The waiver’s lasting effects will be felt long after it ends. It has undermined confidence in the health of the maritime industry and made investors question future investment in the industry."

"The waiver has not solved the problem it was intended to address," Smith continued. "Instead, it has only benefited foreign vessel operators and oil traders while sending a message that American maritime jobs can be set aside whenever a political interest can turn a profit."

OMSA also emphasized that Jones Act waivers are intended for national defense and security, not as a recurring commercial policy tool. Using that authority in a failed attempt at routine cost-cutting rather than reserving it for genuine emergencies sets a precedent that erodes confidence in the law itself, and in the workers who depend on it.

"The Jones Act exists to strengthen America's maritime capability," Smith said. "If this administration is serious about energy security and supply chain resilience, they should end this waiver and recommit to American vessels, American mariners, and American jobs."