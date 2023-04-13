Nor-Shipping Adds Dr. Andrew Forrest To Ocean Leadership Conference

Nor-Shipping has announced that Dr. Andrew Forrest, the Founder and Executive Chairman of Fortescue Metals Group, will take to the stage for this year’s Ocean Leadership Conference (OLC) on 6 June.

Dr Forrest will join a line-up of speakers and participants that includes: Joseph E. Stiglitz, Nobel laureate in Economics and former Chief Economist at the World Bank; Guy Platten, Secretary General, of the International Chamber of Shipping; Kjerstin Braathen, CEO, DNB; and Remi Eriksen, Group President and CEO, DNV, amongst others. The conference, which gathers C-level executives from across the world, will focus on the overall theme of enabling sustainable success through #PartnerShip.

Empowering green growth

“Andrew Forrest is a true star of the global business scene,” comments Knut Erik Dahle, Nor-Shipping Head of Conference and Event.

“He is renowned not just for his staggering success, but also for his relentless ambition, acumen, philanthropy and passion for progress. These strengths are now being focused on supercharging clean energy development, with an array of projects that span everything from ammonia-powered vessels, to electric trains, solar power, and extensive windfarm developments.”



Knut Erik Dahle, Head of Conference and Events, Nor-Shipping.

Dahle continues: “He is an individual with the vision, power and drive to change the world. You could almost say he’s the energy transition personified. It’ll be fascinating to hear his perspectives on how we can work together, in the ocean space and beyond, to empower the green growth we all want to see.”

Towards tomorrow

Dr Forrest’s diverse business interests include Fortescue Future Industries, a leading green renewable energy and technology company, and Squadron Energy. The latter business acquired CWP Renewables, Australia’s largest wind energy company, in December 2022. It is currently working to deliver a pipeline of 20GW of renewable energy projects. Forrest has also pledged to provide the seed funding of A$750 million for the Ukraine Green Growth Fund – a vehicle dedicated to rebuilding Ukraine’s energy and communications infrastructure.

Dr Forrest will be delivering a keynote presentation and taking part in an OLC session titled ‘Today’s solutions to tomorrow’s problems’. This will see him discussing developments with fellow panelists including Lynn Loo, CEO Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation, and Lasse Kristoffersen, CEO Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

Partnering for change

Joseph E. Stiglitz will also present a keynote at this year’s conference in Studio N, Hall A2 at the main Nor-Shipping exhibition facility in Lillestrøm, with a ‘big picture’ analysis of an increasingly complex global economic and geopolitical landscape.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen such an exciting line-up coming together for the conference, which traditionally marks the start of the main Nor-Shipping week,” states Sidsel Norvik, Director, Nor-Shipping.

Sidsel Norvik, Director, Nor-Shipping

“It’s a testimony to the influence this exhibition has that it attracts participants of this caliber, speaking to an audience that are themselves key business leaders and decision-makers from across the globe. This is where knowledge is shared, partnerships take shape, and change happens. It will be a stand-out event, in a stand-out week for ocean business opportunity.”

Access Opportunity

Nor-Shipping 2023 runs from 6-9 June in Lillestrøm and Oslo. In addition to the main exhibition and the Ocean Leadership Conference, a range of themed conferences include the first ever Nor-Shipping Offshore Wind and Offshore Aquaculture Conferences, the Second Maritime Hydrogen Conference, and the Fourth International Autonomy Summit.

Entrance tickets have now been released, with an early-bird discount available prior to 1 May. Included in the price is free use of public transport in Oslo (Zone 1) and between the Lillestrøm exhibition centre, entrance to all the exhibition days, access to the After Work @Aker Brygge social scene in Oslo, and entrance to all Technical Seminars and Blue Talks.

For the full Nor-Shipping 2023 program, and all ticket details, please see www.nor-shipping.com

