First Tanker from Persian Gulf Reaches India with Saudi Oil

Indian officials confirmed that the first tanker carrying crude from the Persian Gulf arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 11, as part of their efforts to maintain a steady flow of energy products to India. Reports surfaced, however, that India is in discussions with Iran, or has possibly received assurances that its vessel would be permitted to pass, something Iranian officials, however, are denying.

Images appeared in the Indian media showing the tanker Shenlong, a 159,000 dwt Suezmax vessel, docked in Mumbai on Wednesday evening to begin offloading. Built in 2009 and registered in Liberia, the vessel is managed by Greece’s Dynacom Tankers, and was one of several observers thought to have slipped through the Strait of Hormuz unmolested in recent days. The tanker is reported to have a crew of 29 from India, Pakistan, and the Philippines, and is under the command of an Indian captain. The ship turned off its AIS transmission to make the passage but had resumed broadcasting before it arrived off Mumbai.

In a statement to various Indian media outlets, an official from the Mumbai Port Authority said the vessel will be offloading its cargo over the next two days. Analysts have said it has more than 1 million barrels aboard, and the statement said it will be refined in Mumbai.

#WATCH | Liberia-flagged tanker ship 'Shenlong' enters Indian waters near Mumbai Port. It was captained by an Indian and was loaded with crude oil from the Saudi port Ras Tanura.



Latest visuals from Mumbai Port pic.twitter.com/4BWABAsZ88 — ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2026

While government officials insist India has more than ample supplies on hand, the country imports between 40 and 50 percent of its energy from the Persian Gulf. The Trump administration also aided India by granting, in recent days, a 30-day waiver so it could buy oil from Russia. Lloyd’s Intelligence estimates there are as many as 60 million barrels of Russian oil that were already loaded, with Lloyd’s writing that shadow tankers are diverting to India after the waiver was issued.

Indian government officials also confirmed that they have had talks with Iran, with both Reuters and Bloomberg writing that they were working on or have reached an agreement for the safe passage of tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. Bloomberg believes it would provide for more than 20 oil and gas tankers to make the transit.

The Director General of Shipping for India said there are 28 Indian-flagged vessels in or near the Persian Gulf. Eight of the ships were east of the Strait and have reportedly moved away to safety. Seven of the vessels, they said, were now in the Arabian Gulf, while one was sailing to Angola. Indian officials said there are a total of 778 Indian seafarers aboard the ships in the Gulf region.

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Two other foreign-flag tankers are reported to be sailing to India, according to the report from Reuters. The country’s energy minister told parliament on Thursday, India Today reports, that there is no shortage of gasoline, diesel, kerosene, ATF, or fuel oil. He said distributors had ample supply and that retail outlets were stocked. Further, he said the supply chain is functioning normally.



