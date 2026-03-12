Iranians Commence Mining in the Strait of Hormuz

After a number of earlier unsubstantiated reports, US official sources have confirmed to the New York Times and CNN that the Iranians have commenced laying mines in the Straits of Hormuz, though the numbers deployed so far are few in number. The mines have apparently been laid in ones and twos from small boats.

Any American plan to open the Strait of Hormuz would need to have an anti-mining component. So the fact that the Iranians have commenced mine laying is a problem which should already be factored into operational planning.

Mining is a two-edged sword. There are reports that India has done a deal with Iran to allow the passage of tankers en route to India with crude on board. If India has made such a deal, then China is likely to be following close behind with a bilateral deal of its own. Iranian mining of its own export route suggests that the Iranians will need to create a mine-free channel in its own waters, separate from the established Traffic Separation Scheme and under the lee of its own coastline.

There is also the strong likelihood that in order to maintain a mine-free channel in its own waters, the Iranians will seek to block the other side of the Straits of Hormuz by laying mines on the Omani side of the Straits of Hormuz, in Omani territorial waters. Omanis on social media are already declaring Iranian behavior treacherous, after Iran attacked port facilities in Duqm and Salalah, notwithstanding the efforts Oman has made over decades to help Iran overcome differences with its adversaries.

For Iran to lay mines in Omani waters would be ratchet up even further the breakdown between the two countries, with significant long-term implications on how international shipping moves through the Straits of Hormuz once the war comes to a conclusion. Even until recently, Oman has sought not to escalate tensions between the two countries, focusing instead on its efforts to rescue crews of ships which have been attacked – often at very considerable risk to the Omani naval and coastguard personnel involved.

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The Straits of Hormuz and the Traffic Separation Scheme empty of ships on March 13, but with large numbers of vessels still at anchor within the Bandar Abbas roads. The extent of Omani territorial waters is shown within the red dashed line. (VesselFinder/CJRC)