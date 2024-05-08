Med Marine Selects Kongsberg Maritime Thrusters for 6 Stern-Drive Tugs

[By: Kongsberg Maritime]

Kongsberg Maritime has won a contract to supply azimuth thrusters to Turkish shipbuilder Med Marine, to power six new stern-drive tugs for the Tunisian port authority OMMP.

The new tugs, of Robert Allan RAstar 2800 series design, will offer powerful and reliable performance for a range of towing and harbour operations in Tunisian ports.

Kongsberg Maritime will supply a pair of its US205 FP azimuth thrusters, to each of the six 28-metre vessels. The thrusters feature 2.8 metre, fixed pitch propellers which will deliver efficient operation and enhanced manoeuvrability, providing the tugs with a significant bollard pull of 60 tons.

Espen Liset, Kongsberg Maritime, SVP Naval & Workboats, said: “Our US range of azimuth thrusters continue be a popular choice for critical tugboat operations in ports around the world, offering an efficient and effective propulsion solution, with responsive manoeuvrability. We have a long, collaborative relationship with Med Marine, and we look forward to working with them as they deliver these powerful tugs to OMMP”.

Ertugrul Cetin, Procurement & Technical Group Director of Med Marine, said: “We are excited to select the Kongsberg Maritime US Thruster for our six new tug projects that are beingbuilt for Tunisia. This innovative thruster system will significantly improve operational efficiency in Tunisian ports by providing our tugs with higher performance, better manoeuvrability, and lower fuel consumption.

“The US thruster was chosen for its long history in the maritime industry, proven performance, and reliability. In addition, our close co-operation with Kongsberg Maritime's worldwide teams was also an important factor in this decision. We believe that this project is an important step in improving the safety and efficiency of Tunisian ports, and with Kongsberg’s US thruster, our tugs operating in Tunisian ports will be able to perform exceptionally well even in the most challenging sea conditions.”

Med Marine, operates the modern, independent Ere?li Shipyard, located on the Black Sea. The company has built more than 200 vessels, mainly tugboats but also a range of chemical tankers and workboats.

The Office of the Merchant Marine and Ports (OMMP) is the public port authority of Tunisia. The organisation’s main role is the optimal operation of Tunisia’s ports, safely managing a variety of terminals, handling a range of maritime traffic including general cargo, container ships, tankers, Ro-Ro and cruise vessels.