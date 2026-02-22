Ladder Truck Saves Six Crewmembers From Sinking Ferry

Last week, Turkish firemen used novel means to save the crew of a stricken ferry at a shipyard in the town of Gialova, Turkey.

The ferry Sea Star Tilos, which ordinarily operates an international route between Rhodes and Fethiye, was moored alongside at the Altinova Shipyard in Gialova for repairs. The vessel began taking on water in poor weather conditions, and it began to sink.

In an unorthodox and inventive move, the local fire department dispatched a ladder truck to the scene. The firemen lowered the ladder's elevation to near-horizontal and extended it out over the water. Each crewmember hopped into the manbasket at the far end of the ladder, and the fire engine crew brought them back in to shore by retracting the ladder.

All six crewmembers from the Tilos were rescued safely and given a medical evaluation. No injuries were reported. However, the ferry went down near its berth, raising the possibility of pollution.

Sea Star Tilos is a small twin-hulled surface effect ship (SES), a rare vessel class that has the speed of a hovercraft and the stability of a catamaran.

Top image courtesy VesselFinder