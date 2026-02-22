Canada’s Port of Churchill Looks into Year-Round Shipping

With expansion plans for Port of Churchill gaining momentum, Canada’s federal government has launched a study to look into year-round shipping on Hudson Bay. The study - announced last week by the Minister for Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) Eleanor Olszewski - will gather industry input on the long-term growth potential of the Port of Churchill.

The study will complement the ongoing business development campaign being led by the Arctic Gateway Group (AGG), which owns and operates Churchill's port. The target is to grow import and export activity, especially with Western Canadian agricultural and mining companies.

The provincial government of Manitoba recently confirmed that one Canadian energy giant has expressed interest in the Churchill corridor for its oil and gas exports. The company is yet to be named, as Manitoba has signed a non-disclosure agreement, according to Premier Wab Kinew.

The Premier said that an energy corridor through Churchill would include a pipeline, transmission line, fiber optic connections and a shipping terminal. “I am particularly interested in the possibility of LNG exports and an associated liquefaction terminal in the Churchill area,” Kinew told local media. “But a successful port expansion would need to work for a mix of products, including critical minerals, agricultural products and northern re-supply for Nunavut.”

It is on this basis that the federal government’s market sounding study will help the private sector identify areas of interest. The study intends to engage senior executives across key sectors such as mining, energy, potash and grain. In particular, the study will explore how extended or year-round shipping supported by icebreaking, a modernized Class 1 railway and an all-season road connection could influence future import and export strategies as well as supply chain decisions. The government said the study would cost around $180,000, with the results expected by spring.

With Canada now prioritizing investment in its Arctic infrastructure, Churchill has been identified as a critical part of the logistical supply chain in the North. This has seen the federal and Manitoba governments commit over $190 million since November, which will facilitate the port’s expansion.

AGG, a business partnership consisting of 41 First Nations and northern communities, has also announced collaboration with Fednav Shipping to examine operational needs for year-round shipping in the Port of Churchill. The port has a short shipping season owing to the Hudson Bay being frozen for about eight months of the year. Fednav is Canada’s largest dry bulk shipping company and has deep expertise in Arctic and Great Lakes navigation.