Med Marine Delivers 3 State-Of-The-Art Tugboats to Svitzer on the Same Day

[By: Med Marine]

Med Marine, a leader in tugboat production, has successfully delivered three cutting-edge RAstar 2800 tugboats to Svitzer in one single day. The triple delivery, a first, marks a milestone for both companies, underscores a strong commitment to flexibility and commitment to the client throughout all production processes. This achievement reaffirms Med Marine's position as a leader in the field, setting a new standard for the maritime industry.

The delivered tugboats, all designed by the Canadian Naval Architect Robert Allan, are RAstar 2800 models specifically selected by Svitzer for their outstanding efficiency in harbor operations. The vessels boast state-of-the-art features, embodying the latest advancements in tugboat technology. The design and quality of the vessels will ensure optimal performance in diverse and demanding maritime environments.

Med Marine’s Sales Manager, Melis Üçüncü stated: "Our success in delivering three tugboats to Svitzer in a single day is a testament to Med Marine's unwavering dedication to excellence and our team's exceptional skillset. This achievement not only highlights our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in maritime engineering but also solidifies our strong partnership with Svitzer."

The RAstar 2800 tugboats are yet another step in Svitzer's continuous efforts to optimize its fleet and operational capabilities as a basis for offering its customers unparalleled towage and marine services. All three tugs will be deployed in Greece to serve Gastrade’s Alexandroupolis Independent Natural Gas System LNG terminal.

Med Marine remains at the forefront of tugboat innovation, continuing to redefine industry standards. This momentous triple delivery to Svitzer reinforces Med Marine's reputation as a reliable and innovative partner in the maritime sector.