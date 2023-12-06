Med Marine Achieves Milestone With Construction Of Cutting-Edge Pilot Boat

[By: Med Marine]

Med Marine, a renowned shipbuilding company, proudly announces the successful completion of its latest vessel, the MED-P16 Class Pilot Boat. This state-of-the-art pilot boat, designed to meet the specific requirements of pilot boarding operations, marks a significant achievement in maritime technology.

Crafted under the expert guidance of Camarc, the MED-P16 series pilot boats feature a robust steel hull complemented by an aluminum structure. The innovative double-chine hull design ensures exceptional seakeeping capabilities, making it an ideal choice for a variety of maritime environments.

Measuring 16.50 meters in length and 4.8 meters in beam, the MED-P16 Class Pilot Boat boasts a commendable speed of up to 22 knots. The vessel's well-appointed complement area accommodates a crew of 2 and can house up to 6 pilots. Access to the lower accommodation is facilitated through a hatch located to port in the aft end of the wheelhouse. This lower space encompasses a mess area, WC, galley, storage spaces, and a 2-man cabin, providing a comfortable and functional environment for the crew and pilots.

Med Marine continues to demonstrate its commitment to advancing maritime technology and setting industry standards with the successful construction of the MED-P16 Class Pilot Boat. This vessel's cutting-edge design, coupled with its impressive features, underscores Med Marine's dedication to delivering top-tier solutions for pilotage operations.

Some of the design particulars are:

Length : 16.9 m

Beam O.A. : 5.06 m

Draft (approx.) : 1.7 m