Manor Renewable Energy to Power Borssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm

By The Maritime Executive 01-28-2020 04:29:34

Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) has signed a contract with Ørsted for the Borssele 1 & 2 Offshore Wind Farm, under which MRE will provide temporary power provision during the turbine commissioning phase.

Located in the North Sea, around 23 km off the coast of the Netherlands, the project will comprise of 94 Siemens Gamesa Renewables 8.0-167 type turbines, giving a total capacity of 752 MW.

MRE Business Director Toby Mead said: “We understand the requirements and expectations from the Ørsted project team and they align with our ambitions from an MRE perspective; on such a significant project, we are delighted to once again be working with the global leader in offshore wind.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.