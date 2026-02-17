Report: Fuel Tanker Arrives in Cuba as Shortages Worsen

Media reports indicate that a Greek-owned fuel tanker was seen arriving at one of Cuba’s fuel terminals in the west of the country. The vessel has been operated dark (i.e., without its AIS signal), meaning it is unclear if it was coming from a foreign port, but the Spanish news outlet EFE believes the vessel was partially laden.

The product tanker Nicos I.V. (45,364 dwt) is Greek-owned and operated and has a history of transporting products to Cuba. Built in 2002, it is registered in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and it is not sanctioned by the United States. The report says it has a capacity for more than 300,000 barrels, but that would only be a few days' supply for Cuba without an imposition of rationing.

The tanker was seen at the terminal in Matanzas, where EFE reports it arrived on Monday, February 16. The vessel’s AIS signal also shows it is docked in the port. Matanzas Bay, the reports say, is one of the strategic energy locations on the island and home to a thermoelectric power plant. In 2024, Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila of Cuba’s Ministro del Transporte emphasized the role of the port and efforts to adapt it from the sugar trade to other vital elements of the economy.

Nicos I.V., which docked in Cuba earlier this week, is seen in 2024 photos at the same port posted by Eduardo Rodríguez Dávila

If the vessel is carrying fuel, it would be the first known shipment to reach the island since the beginning of January. Another vessel, Ocean Mariner, appeared to attempt an approach to Cuba last week but made a “U” turn in the Windward Passage. Media reports suggested that a U.S. Coast Guard cutter had sailed near the vessel to discourage an attempt at reaching Cuba. The Ocean Mariner has continued to sit south of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, since last Friday.

The Trump administration is believed to have ordered a full embargo on fuel to Cuba to pressure the Communist government. Venezuela had been one of Cuba’s main suppliers. Media reports said the U.S. had stopped another fuel shipment in early January to Cuba. The USS Stockdale reportedly intercepted the tanker Seahorse leaving Venezuela bound for Cuba.

The U.S., however, last week permitted two Mexican ships to dock in Cuba. The ships were reported to be bringing humanitarian aid, but no fuel. Cuba thanked Mexico, and the reports said another shipment was planned.

#GraciasMéxico. Gracias, querida @Claudiashein. Las ayudas humanitarias de nuestros hermanos mexicanos valen no sólo como carga material. En ellas viajan la solidaridad, la amistad y la ejemplar historia de soberanía y respeto al derecho ajeno que distinguen a #México. pic.twitter.com/MsuiRjdhI4 — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) February 13, 2026

(Video of the humanitarian aid arriving in Cuba posted by the Ministerio de Energía y Minas de Cuba)

Russia is also reported to be closely following the situation in Cuba as stories continue of emergency efforts and rationing. A Russian airline was reported to have suspended flights due to a lack of fuel, trapping tourists on the island. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia was discussing how it could provide aid.

Russia last sent a fuel shipment to Cuba in February 2025, according to Reuters. It was 100,000 metric tons arranged under an agreement approved by Vladimir Putin. The Russian Embassy said talks were underway for Russia to send a humanitarian aid shipment of fuel to the island.

The Economist last week said the United States was considering permitting a humanitarian shipment of gas for cooking and diesel fuel to run the water supply system in Cuba.

Some reports are suggesting the island is down to under 20 days’ supply. Further concern was raised last Friday, February 13, when the Ministerio de Energía y Minas de Cuba reported a fire at the Ñico López Refinery, the main facility on the island. The Ministry later said operations were not impacted and the fire had only damaged a warehouse holding unused products.

