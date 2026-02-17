Union Calls Off Strike at 19 UK North Sea Offshore Platforms

UK industrial union Unite has called off a brief offshore strike action at rig services provider Bilfinger, which would have affected up to 19 oil fields in the North Sea at the end of this week.

Bilfinger UK is an engineering and maintenance contractor for the oil, gas, petchem, utility and pharma sectors, among others. Its offshore division supports some of the largest oil companies in the North Sea oil trade, including BP.

During contract negotiations, the two sides had a disagreement over the terms of members' pension packages. Last week, Unite announced that they had voted overwhelmingly to go on strike in protest. "This is a company that can afford to pay but has chosen not to. We will back our members all the way as they escalate their fight to secure a fair pension settlement," Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham said last week.

The strike was scheduled to last 48 hours on February 19-20. The platforms potentially affected included half a dozen belonging to BP; three run by CNR; one by Ineos; six by Ithaca Energy; and three by TAQA.

Bilfinger said that it was ready with protocols to manage any strike disruption, and that safety was its top priority. "Bilfinger UK fully complies with all statutory pension obligations and we have engaged constructively throughout this process," the firm said in a statement.

After the threat of a strike, Bilfinger returned to the negotiating table and proffered a better pension package, including larger company contributions to the retirement plan, Unite said. The union was satisfied and called off the strike, and it is balloting its members to weigh their acceptance of the negotiated deal. The ballot closes February 23.

"The determination of our members has forced Bilfinger back to the negotiating table. Our members will now decide whether this new offer is enough to bring this dispute to a close," said Paula Buchan, Unite industrial officer, in a brief statement.