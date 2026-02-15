Op-Ed: Every Ship Has its Own Route to Sustainability

Sustainability is often discussed as though its value lies in the choice itself rather than in what happens afterwards. A familiar example is the reusable water bottle. A stainless steel bottle is widely assumed to be the sustainable option, yet its environmental benefit only materialises if it is used consistently over time. That can mean around 2,000 uses before it offsets the impact of its production. If it sits unused while replacements are bought, its sustainability quickly disappears. The object has not changed, but the outcome has.

The same principle applies in shipping, although it is far less often acknowledged.

In the maritime sector, sustainability is increasingly framed as a set of broadly applicable solutions, with the expectation that what works in one context will work in another. In practice, sustainability is shaped by the vessel, the engine configuration, the fuel being used and how that vessel operates day to day. Engines respond differently under load, fuel behavior varies, and operating profiles differ widely by trade, age and design, all of which directly influence efficiency and emissions but are often simplified in industry discussions.

As a result, decisions are sometimes made because a solution aligns with an accepted idea of what sustainable action should look like, rather than because it has been shown to deliver measurable improvements on a specific vessel. When that happens, sustainability risks becoming more about reassurance than results.

If sustainability is to deliver meaningful outcomes, it needs to be grounded in evidence gathered from individual vessels operating in real conditions. That means testing, measurement and verification, alongside an acceptance that the same intervention will not produce the same result everywhere. A measure that improves efficiency, reduces fuel consumption or enhances performance on one vessel may have a very different effect on another, and that variation reflects the realities of shipping rather than a failure of intent.

Too often, sustainability decisions in shipping are shaped by what satisfies reporting frameworks or mirrors what others in the industry are adopting. A more effective approach is to place those decisions with the people who understand how a vessel actually operates day to day. That requires more effort and a greater willingness to question assumptions, but it also leads to outcomes that stand up to scrutiny.

Sustainability in shipping will only move beyond slogans when effectiveness is valued more highly than uniformity, and when responsibility begins with recognizing that sustainability is personal to every vessel in service.

Rob Mortimer is CEO of Fuelre4m.