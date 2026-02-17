Video Shows Containership Hitting and Pushing Two Ferries in Santos Harbor



Video is circulating online showing an incident in Santos, Brazil, on Monday, February 16, in which a containership maneuvering in the harbor collided with two ferries and is seen pushing them across the harbor. Onlookers are yelling that the vessels will collide, and then for the crew on the two small ferries to jump into the harbor, as you hear a loud noise as contact is made.

Media reports indicate that at least four crewmembers, the captain and three deckhands, jumped into the harbor. In the video, people are visible swimming in the harbor and are shown being helped up out of the water. Bystanders are throwing a lifering and a life jacket can be seen floating in the harbor. A pilot boat also responded to aid the crewmembers. The reports said there were no serious injuries.

É desesperador o acidente q aconteceu agora na Balsa Santos/Guarujá. Como o cara da balsa não viu o navio gnt, nem está nublado. Não soou nem uma buzina de alerta. Espero q não tenha vitimas fatais. Por isso qdo vou não fico no carro, morro de medo. pic.twitter.com/5CwsZdBiIc — LÚ I Tráfego Pago (@lucikleide13) February 17, 2026



The Singapore-flagged Seaspan Empire (67,447 dwt) was reported to be maneuvering in the harbor when the incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. local time. The containership, which is 294 meters (965 feet) in length with a capacity of 5,100 TEU, was reportedly attempting to maneuver in the busy harbor to reach the Embraoport terminal.

The two ferries were luckily out of service for the evening. Reports indicate that they cross the harbor between Santos and Guarujá and that service has been increased for the celebration of Carnival. One of the ferries was reportedly aiding the other in its maneuver in the harbor, and both only had crew with no cars or passengers aboard.

The containership reportedly has some scrapes on its bow but sustained no serious damage. It was placed in the anchorage for an inspection and later permitted to move to the DP World terminal. The two ferries were secured and are undergoing inspections.

