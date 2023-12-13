MAN Energy Solutions Supplies Main Engines & Generators for Naval Frigates

[By: MAN Energy Solutions]

Damen Naval – the Dutch shipyard based in Vlissingen, the Netherlands, and part of the Damen Group – has contracted MAN Energy Solutions to supply the propulsion engines and GenSets for four newbuilding Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) Frigates. The order consists of 8 × MAN 20V28/33D STC marine engines and 16 × variable-speed MAN 16V175D-MEV naval generator sets with sound enclosures and plant auxiliaries.

The agreement also provides for Integrated Logistics Support for the frigates, with two vessels each bound for the Royal Netherlands and Belgium Navies. The first engines and generator sets are scheduled for delivery in August 2025 with Damen Naval expected to deliver the first frigate in 2028.

The new order marks the second cooperation between the companies in just over a year, after MAN Energy Solutions won the order in September 2022 to supply the propulsion engines for the F126 frigates currently being built by Damen Naval for the German Navy.

Roland Briene, Managing Director at Damen Naval, said: “The MAN 20V28/33D STC engines are considered to be one of the most powerful and fuel-efficient 1,000 rpm diesel engines in the world and we believe they are the best solution for the ASW Frigates. Damen Naval and MAN Energy Solutions have long been trusted partners on various projects and we are delighted to co-operate with them on this latest one.”

The ASW frigates’ primary brief will be anti-submarine warfare and they are designed to sail as quietly as possible to avoid detection by submarines. The cutting-edge 175D naval generator sets are a key element in this fundamental characteristic of the frigates and will also comply with the highest requirements for shock noise and vibration.

Ben Andres, Head of Medium & High Speed at MAN Energy Solutions, said: “We at MAN Energy Solutions are thrilled and honoured to have been chosen to participate in this significant ASWF programme with our naval solutions. This project undoubtedly places us at the forefront of high-end naval applications due to the exceptional performance of our products and services, specifically the 175D naval generator sets. Damen Naval possesses profound knowledge and expertise in all facets of such complex and challenging projects and we are eagerly looking forward to another close cooperation between our companies.”

The ASW frigates will replace the current multipurpose frigates of the Karel Doorman-class that were built between 1985 and 1991 by Damen Naval. With the vessels’ end-of-service life in sight, the Netherlands and Belgium jointly decided to replace them with the ASW frigates.