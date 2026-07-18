Maine Maritime's Training Ship Returns Home and First Arrival in Castine

{By Maine Maritime Academy]

After a successful inaugural voyage and Summer Sea Term, STATE OF MAINE has safely arrived at her homeport in Castine and the waterfront campus of Maine Maritime Academy.

Thank you to everyone who joined us yesterday to celebrate this historic milestone. It was incredible to see students, alumni, families, local residents, and friends lining the waterfront to welcome our new training vessel home.

The arrival of STATE OF MAINE marks an exciting new chapter for Maine Maritime Academy. Alongside our exceptional faculty, hands-on academic programs, dedicated waterfront, and rich maritime tradition, this remarkable vessel expands the opportunities available to our students and strengthens the Academy’s role in preparing the next generation of maritime leaders.

Today, we look ahead with excitement to all that the future holds for our students, our campus, and the entire MMA community.

Welcome home, STATE OF MAINE.